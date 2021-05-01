All Toledo-area Family Video stores to close

The company announced Tuesday that all locations will be shuttered and liquidation sales are underway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the end of an era as all Family Video stores are slated to close, the business announced Tuesday.

Family Video announced the closing of all remaining 250+ locations, on including the five remaining Toledo area locations. All stores have begun their liquidation sales - selling movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures and more at closeout prices. Each location will officially close once all of their inventory is sold.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Toledo and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has served the Toledo community with entertainment needs since 1996. The local outlets said, "While we are closing our doors in Toledo, you can still visit us at our website www.familyvideo.com to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise. The store will officially close when inventory is sold out."