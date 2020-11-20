Barn containing thousands of books destroyed by fire in Sand Creek

Multiple crews are on the scene of a large fire in Sand Creek that has caused damage to a house and destroyed a barn. The fire also damaged Read It and Reap Library.

SAND CREEK, Mich. — Crews are fighting a large fire that spread across a house and barn in Sand Creek.

Madison Twp. Fire Department was one of the crews that responded to the fire. Madison Twp. Fire Chief Ryan Rank confirmed the fire spread between the two buildings.

"One of the neighbors here said that there was in excess of 20,000 books in the barn. So there was quite a bit of fire load, which contributed to the large fire," said Rank. "With the wind that was out here tonight, it easily caused it to spread."

The house and barn, belonging to a librarian, were described as highly flammable due to the significant amount of books and paper.

The barn was destroyed in the fire. The home sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

Crews are still actively putting water on the fire with heavy machinery working to move debris. Some flaming pages spread in the wind, catching nearby brush on fire.

No human injuries were reported in the fire, but four cats were killed in the house.

Read It and Reap Library sustained damage to the side of the building due to the fire. According to fire officials, the library did not sustain any structural damage.