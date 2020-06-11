TFRD: HAZMAT incident causes unusual smell in south Toledo but poses no danger and no evacuations

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue are cautioning south Toledo residents that a chemical smell may be present in basements, but it poses no danger and no evacuations will take place.
The HAZMAT incident has been narrowed to the area of Western and Corinth and happened at a business. A chemical entered the sewer system, but readings show it is inert.
The smell was described as model glue. If you smell it, you're advised to run water from your faucets.
TFRD is going door to door to speak to residents.
If you feel ill or sick, you should call 911.