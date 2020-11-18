Blissfield Township firefighter killed in crash while responding to call

34-year-old Blissfield Twp. firefighter Captain Joseph Gallo was responding to assist at a barn fire when he lost control of his vehicle. He died from his injuries.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Blissfield Township firefighter was killed in a single vehicle crash today while responding to assist at a barn fire in Lenawee County.

34-year-old Joseph Gallo, of Blissfield, served as a captain with the Blissfield Twp. Fire Department.

According to deputies with the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Gallo was driving a Chevy Impala with emergency lights activated, responding to a call to assist on a barn fire on Garno Road in Deerfield on Nov. 17.

While driving on the gravel portion of Garno Road, Gallo lost control of his vehicle, which rolled and came to rest in a field. Sherriff's deputies responded to the crash at around 4 p.m.

Gallo was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.