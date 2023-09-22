Juvenile found in west Toledo; police searching for family

Toledo Police said the juvenile's name is possibly Domenic, but he is unable to communicate with officers. Call 419-255-1111 if you know his residence or family.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report.

Toledo Police are searching for the family of a juvenile whom police found in the area of West Sylvania Avenue and Hoiles Avenue Friday morning.

According to a social media post from police, the child's name is possibly Domenic, which crews said they determined from a tablet he was carrying, but he is otherwise "unable to communicate with officers". A report from Toledo police indicated the child, who is approximately 10 years old, was walking on Sylvania Avenue without an adult.

Police said they attempted to locate the child's home and when they exhausted all leads, he was transported to Lucas County Children's Services.

If you know the child's family or place of residence, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Police provided a picture of the juvenile, who is pictured below: