Police searching for teen missing out of central Toledo

James Stuard IV is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and gray Nike shoes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for 15-year-old James Studard IV, who is missing out of central Toledo.

According to a social media post from TPD, James is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 230 lbs and was last seen wearing black shorts and gray Nike shoes. He is missing out of the 100 block of Melrose Avenue.

Authorities did not say when James was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding James' location should call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TPD provided the following photo of James, which is included below: