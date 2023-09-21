TPD's Operation L.A.S.E.R. 2.0 provides optimism for north Toledo community leaders

Toledo Police and neighborhood leaders in north Toledo said one of the biggest aspects of this operation was community involvement.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department released the results of L.A.S.E.R. 2.0 and community members are calling it a success.

But TPD and a neighborhood leader said one of the biggest aspects of this operation is community involvement with the Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response initiative.

"They are talking at community meetings, they are engaging each other, they are engaging the city, they are engaging Toledo Police," said Alfonso Narvaez, a north Toledo community leader. :I think all the pieces of the puzzles are there and I think that's where we are seeing the progress this year."

Narvaez has lived on the north side of Toledo for 32 years and he's glad to see a rise in police presence and city involvement in his neighborhood.

But he said it's not just politicians and city leaders.

He believes L.A.S.E.R. 1.0 and 2.0 are proof that when residents come to community meetings and attend local clean-up events, the difference is seen in the numbers.

"We can only go up from here, and looking at the results this year, I'm very satisfied with them," said Narvaez.

The L.A.S.E.R. 2.0 initiative began on Aug. 21 and just one month later, police are comparing the stats.

"The initiatives are always very important. This is our second time in the Lagrange corridor," said Officer Prince Flores with TPD. "So when we look at that stuff, we are looking at what we did last time compared to now."

Fifty-two guns and more than $200,000 worth of drugs were seized during L.A.S.E.R. 1.0 and 35 guns and more than $76,000 worth of drugs were seized in L.A.S.E.R. 2.0.

Flores believes this is a sign that there are fewer drugs and guns on the street which points to less crime, but he does not believe it's time to celebrate. He said there's more work to do and residents agree.

"I think there can always be more progress. We are headed in the right direction," said Narvaez. "I think we just have to continue those small initiatives like L.A.S.E.R. and bringing residents together, but I also think there needs to be continued investment into the neighborhood."