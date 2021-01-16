Jeep Fest set to return to Toledo in 2021

After being canceled during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the celebration of Toledo's history is set to come back to the Glass City

Toledo Jeep Fest is coming back in 2021, organizers confirmed Friday.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 6.

Jeep Fest organizer and director of public affairs at Thread Marking Group Whitney Rofkar released the following statement:

"Toledo Jeep® Fest organizers are looking forward to returning in 2021 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jeep and Toledo, Ohio – HOME of the Jeep and the amazing workforce that makes it all happen. We’re grateful for steadfast supporters like Lucas County, and we’re optimistic that an 80th celebration can be possible this year. Additional details about the 2021 event will be announced later this month."

Lucas County commissioners are set to vote on $25,000 sponsorship funding for the Jeep Fest weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, according to their agenda for the meeting.