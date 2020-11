Holland-Sylvania Road is blocked off in both directions just past Bancroft Street as crews fight the blaze.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews fighting a house fire in the 2300 block of Holland-Sylvania Road, just north of Bancroft Street, have Holland-Sylvania Road blocked off in both directions.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

