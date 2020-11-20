Woman rescued, hospitalized after being trapped in house fire on Woodstock Ave.

A woman was trapped on the second floor, but has since been rescued and taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a central Toledo home caught fire.

According to crews on scene, the woman was trapped on the second floor of the house on the 900 block of Woodstock. She stayed on with 911 as she was hiding. She has since been rescued and is currently in the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

As of 4:35 a.m., fire crews were still on scene working to fight the flames. Already, heavy damage has been done front room and second floor.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.