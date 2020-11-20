x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Woman rescued, hospitalized after being trapped in house fire on Woodstock Ave.

A woman was trapped on the second floor, but has since been rescued and taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.
Credit: Ariyl Onstott
A woman was trapped and hiding while on the phone with 911 during an early morning house fire on Woodstock Ave in Central Toledo. Nov. 20, 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a central Toledo home caught fire.

According to crews on scene, the woman was trapped on the second floor of the house on the 900 block of Woodstock. She stayed on with 911 as she was hiding. She has since been rescued and is currently in the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

As of 4:35 a.m., fire crews were still on scene working to fight the flames. Already, heavy damage has been done front room and second floor.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Credit: Ariyl Onstott
A woman has been hospitalized after she was trapped in a house fire on the 900 block of Woodstock Ave. | Nov. 20, 2020 Toledo, Ohio.

WTOL has crews on scene working to bring you the latest information.

Related Articles