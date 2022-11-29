Hope House gives back to those who donate for Giving Tuesday

The non-profit organization helps women and children transition out of homelessness.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A number of area charities and non-profits are taking part in Giving Tuesday today. Hope House in Findlay is one of them.

Hope House helps transition people out of homelessness while also sheltering women and their children as they get back on their feet through tough times.

On Giving Tuesday, many people came in to donate to Hope House.

"We love to do local causes because you can see the results," David Eubanks, who was matching all donations up to $1,500 for Hope House, said. "You know what's going on, you know how the money is being spent. It's not being spent on things that are not really devoted to the cause itself."

Hope House made a day of it, first starting at the Bakers Cafe where donors were gifted with a coffee and pastry.

Then they spent the rest of the morning at the Granary, where donors could pick out a free Christmas ornament.

"Giving Tuesday is a great way to remind people that after Thanksgiving, there are people out there who need things that maybe we could be a blessing for and help promote the various causes around town," Matt Leddy, a regular donor, said.

Hope House leaders say their non-profit is always in need of both monetary donations and volunteers. They're grateful for the local businesses that helped them spread the word today.

"We really value our community partners and one thing that is the strength of our community is the fact that we can all work together for the people that we serve," Hope House development director Laurie Poland said. "And of course for Hope House, that means the people that are homeless in our community that are so in need this holiday season."

Poland says along with the holiday season, inflation has made it vital for more people to donate.

"With the rise in pricing for groceries and gas, not only is that going to affect us personally but it's going to affect our clients as well," Poland said. "So those donations can go towards a gas card, towards gift cards for groceries. We do accept food donations, those will help our clients as well."

If you weren't able to donate to the Hope House for Giving Tuesday, you can always donate online or directly through the mail. More information is available on Hope House's website.