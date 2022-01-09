'A phone call away': Cocoon helps domestic abuse survivors find way out

According to The Cocoon's Executive Director, Kathy Mull, Ohio is the only state in the US without a strangulation law on the books.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kathy Newlove lost her daughter nearly 15 years ago to a domestic abuser and the pain never goes away.

"Whenever I hear about it on the news, it just brings it all back to me and I'm sure to my grandchildren," Newlove said. "There needs to be tougher laws for these people who are abusing."

According to The Cocoon's Executive Director, Kathy Mull, Ohio is the only state in the US without a strangulation law on the books. When bringing up charges against someone in a domestic violence case, weapons like guns or knives can lead to felony charges.

Strangulation does lead to felony charges, Mull said.

Newlove said it should. Her daughter, Alicia left behind four children when she died in 2007.

"There's no greater loss to small children than the loss of their mother," Newlove said. "My grandchildren were 10, 8, 5 and 10 months old. What it has done to their lives is unforgivable."

At the time of her death, Alicia had left her abuser and started a new relationship. Newlove said she was happy with her four kids and a new boyfriend.

But her abuser had not moved on. He constantly called her and even showed up at her house a few times.

So, it seemed, even though she'd left her abuser, it wasn't enough. Mull said this narrative is sadly a common story.

"Unfortunately, what we know is a lot of times when relationships end in homicide, it's at the time the survivors are leaving the relationship," Mull said.

She highlighted a few common questions that are more complicated than many think: Why don't the victims leave? Why don't they get help to survive?

Every situation is different and each domestic abuse survivor is doing their best to protect themselves, and sometimes their children, Mull said.

But, she said for those who are looking to leave an abusive relationship, taking a chance at a shelter will connect them with others who can help.

"There are people here who want to help them and that we're just a phone call away to start that conversation," Mull said.

While she is continuing on without her daughter, Newlove said she thinks about her every day and is sure her grandchildren do too.