Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — 39-year-old Andres Pecina III was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Erica Cole on Tuesday.

Pecina was booked in the Lucas County Jail by Toledo police on Monday on a domestic violence charge. He was then charged with murder.

According to court documents, Pecina is accused of strangling Cole. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Navarre Avenue in east Toledo.

The Lucas County Coroner's Officer ruled Cole was strangled to death, and said she was involved in a domestic violence incident days before her death.