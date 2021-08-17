Holland hotel forced to evacuate after inspection finds 'life safety issues'

People could be seen loading belongings into cars and vans in the parking lot around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

HOLLAND, Ohio — People staying at the former Red Roof Inn in Holland were forced to pack their belonging and leave Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Andrew Sauder with the Springfield Twp. Fire Dept. tells WTOL 11 the department worked with Ohio State Fire Marshal's office to conduct the annual inspection of the property Tuesday afternoon.

Crews discovered "life safety issues" upon their check. Sauder could not elaborate on the specific issues but said they were in violation of the Ohio state fire code.

Some of the people moving out said some of the smoke detectors inside were not in working order.

People could be seen loading belongings into cars and vans in the parking lot around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sauder says the inspectors are working with management to get the issues resolved. When asked about the timeline for repairs, the lieutenant said that's up to the property management.

We're told as soon as repairs are made, inspectors will return to the property for another check. The hotel could reopen and people could move back in if the inspection finds it is up to code.

WTOL 11 called the Holland location and spoke to someone at the front desk.

That person took a message for the owners requesting comment on the situation and plans moving forward.

A Red Roof Inn spokesperson did return our phone call, providing the following statement:

"The property is no longer part of the Red Roof Inn brand. It lost its franchise license in June of 2021. They have been given notice to remove the signage."

Stay with WTOL 11 for updates.