Help 'Get the Lead Out' of the Maumee River

You can sign up to help clean the river of trash, fishing lines and lead lures to keep it looking beautiful!

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Perrysburg-based Partners for Clean Streams has hosted "Get the Lead Out" clean-ups of the Maumee River for more than 15 years.

The goal of the program is to remove discarded fishing lines, lead lures and trash that gets left behind after spring fishing runs in the Maumee River, according to the Partners for Clean Streams website.

Fishing line is made from plastic which doesn't degrade for more than 600 years, and can entangle fish and wildlife, as well as hurt people and detract from the beauty of the river.

Streams play a major role in our ecosystem by providing a habitat for a variety of plants and wildlife. Helping to keep our streams clean is an easy task, but one that is crucial to the environment.

Last year, volunteers removed 111 pounds of trash from the banks of the Maumee River, and you can help with the clean up effort this year!

No experience is required and those ten years and older are welcome to participate. Supervision is required for anyone under 13 due to the location and nature of materials being collected.

Sign up for the clean-up session coming up on July 25 here. The clean-up is weather and water-lever permitting. Training and materials are provided on-site.