Heartland Healthcare Services to close, citing 'sudden' and 'unexpected' loss of business

The business listed 'unexpected circumstances' in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Heartland Healthcare Services in south Toledo will close its doors later this year, laying off over one hundred employees in a move that cites loss of business as a reason for the closure.

In a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Toledo Mayor Wase Kapszukiewicz and the Lucas County Board of Commissioners, representatives from Heartland announced the closure, which is expected to occur "on or about" Sept. 1, 2023.

Officials described the events causing the closure as unforeseen.

"This notice is being provided now due to sudden, dramatic, and unexpected circumstances not reasonably foreseeable due to the loss of business in the nursing home industry," a representative wrote in the letter.

The letter provided a list of over 150 employees who will be separated from their jobs as a result of the closure. These employees are not represented by a union and bumping rights to other positions are not available, officials said.

Heartland is a long-term care pharmacy with locations in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland. It was established in 1994.

