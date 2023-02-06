'What you see here is St. Luke's spirit': Former employees host family reunion after hospital's closure

St. Luke's Hospital shut its doors for good one month ago. Former employees came together Friday afternoon to celebrate their former workplace.

HOLLAND, Ohio — It's been just about a month since St. Luke's Hospital shut its doors for the final time.

Former employees came together Friday afternoon to celebrate their former workplace, which had been in northwest Ohio for more than a century. They called it a family reunion and hosted the event at the Homecoming Park pavilion in Holland.

It was packed with people of all ages, whether they'd worked at St. Luke's for less than a year or their entire medical career, everyone came together as a St. Luke's family.

Lead "family reunion" organizer Theresa Konwinski was both thrilled and surprised at the turnout.

"What you see here is St. Luke's spirit. This is the big family that we lost when St. Luke's closed. So we're so happy that everybody came out," Konwinski said.

She worked at St. Luke's for 32 years and said the feeling of camaraderie and care at the reunion, is what you got regardless of whether you were an employee or a hospital patient. Konwinski said that attitude is all thanks to St Luke's Hospital President Frank Bartell.

"He knew everybody and he set the tone, for the hospital. Everybody you talk to will tell you that," Konwinski said.

Although Bartell has been retired from hospital president for the last 12 years, the feelings of a family never changed.

"Before I worked at the hospital I was a regular Army officer. I learned in the Army that if you wanted to live, you made sure that you had the respect and support of the soldiers. So, it just carried over into the next job," Bartell said.

The dedication to the hospital runs deep.

Dr. Stephen Bazeley was the hospital's chief medical officer. Bazeley worked for nearly 40 years at St. Luke's. In addition to his private practice, before the closure, Bazeley said his private patients who were in distress typically only went to one place.

"Someone calls us. Go to St. Luke's. See them in the office. Go to St. Luke's. We now don't have that. We're trying to adjust as best we can," Bazeley said.

Since Mercy Health purchased St. Luke's, it has hired some of the former hospital employees, while others have gone to ProMedica for employment.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergency and Urgent Care in Maumee said it has seen a nearly 30% increase in patient volumes and that area EMS volumes have tripled.

When it comes to St. Luke's, Bernie Welmiak, who was the director of the accounts and billing department for 28 years, and his wife Dorothy Welmiak said coming to the reunion is bittersweet, just like the closure because it's happening to family.

"As we drive by the hospital and see the parking lot is about empty. The patient windows are about dark. But at the same time, I had the opportunity to listen to Bob Baxter, who is the president of Mercy Health System. They had some good ideas and some good plans," Welmiak said.

Jean Sandrock worked at St. Luke's for 42 years. She was on the Family Reunion Organization Committee and smiled at the event. Even though the hospital's doors closed for good, it doesn't mean the former St. Luke's employees closed themselves off to each other. There were piles and piles of pictures and photo albums, hugs, laughter and love showcased.

"It's like 'Oh, I remember them.' You're talking to them and giving hugs and sharing memories and that. So, it's been a great day so far," Sandrock said.

Mercy Health was scheduled to assume St. Luke's assets, on June 2. The organization said it was working to re-establish as many outpatient services as possible for those in the area.

Those former St. Luke's patients in need of care are told to call Mercy Health services at 888-987-6372.