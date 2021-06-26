Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated in Findlay

The event also served as a way to say thanks to two longtime organizers for Habitat for Humanity - Gary and Jane Heminger.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Habitat for Humanity of FIndlay and Hancock County held a special ceremony in Findlay on Saturday to honor the efforts of two local organizers.

They also celebrated the completion of their forty sixth and forty seventh homes when they handed over keys to some brand new homeowners.

The two homes were built at the same time and are the culmination of some seven hundred volunteers' hard work.

The event also served as an opportunity to honor Gary and Jane Heminger - organizers who have served with Habitat for Humanity for over a decade.

"We've been involved all along, together in the fund-raising exercise and really, trying to provide the leadership in the community to get involved,” said Gary.



Before retiring in March of last year - Gary was the Chairman and CEO of Marathon Petroleum.

He and his wife used their resources and connections to help raise funds for multiple Habitat homes.



"When you see their mission and you see the need that we have here in the community, it’s not a hard decision to decide to help make a lot of these dreams come true,” said Jane.

The work the Hemingers, and all the volunteers do, have very real effects on the Findlay community.

Lori Campbell, the new owner of one of the homes that was dedicated on Saturday, says it's not just going to help her, it's going to help her grandkids as well.

“Me and the grandkids have been living in a one bedroom for almost four years now,” said Lori. “Falling apart, been flooded, little bit of everything. Mold. So this is much welcomed and much needed."



At the ribbon cutting, the Hemingers handed Lori Campbell the key to her new home.

They say providing for people like Lori is an unparalleled experience.



"To see the joy and the opportunity they're having - there are no words for it really,” said Gary.



A tree in the backyard of one of the homes is dedicated to the continuing work of the Hemingers.

They helped the families cover it in soil; quite literally planting roots for them in their new forever homes.