Habitat for Humanity hosting a Women-Build event

You will be able to learn how to make an end table or a planter box!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — This weekend, Habitat for Humanity is offering a carpentry event for women in the community!

The organization is hosting a Woman-Build Make-it Take-it instructor-led event in Bowling Green where women can learn how to make a planter box or an end table out of upcycled pallet wood.

The best part is, you can take home what you build!

Habitat for Humanity says the goal of the event is to empower women and give them the opportunity to get out of their comfort zone and start a new hobby.