'I want my children to live righteous, honest lives' | Group brings fathers together with common goal of making the Glass City safer

"It's just tragic. I look at it like another father failed, another father could have done a lot better as far as communicating with that individual or even spending

TOLEDO, Ohio — In the fight against violence in the Glass City, a team of Toledo fathers is trying to raise their children to rise above crime.

They're known as Brothers United and they're asking other fathers to join them in their efforts.

That's because Toledo fathers are concerned about their children after seeing other kids senselessly losing their lives.

"It's just tragic. I look at it like another father failed, another father could have done a lot better as far as communicating with that individual or even spending time with them," Tony Coleman, a member of Brothers United, said. "It matters."

The 25-year-old is a father of five. At the Fatherhood Flame Conference on Thursday, he was joined by 19-year-old Trey Murrell who is a new father to a baby girl.

"It's kinda tough, 'cause dealing and seeing all these young children getting killed to gun violence, and it's crazy. So I gotta be alert, I gotta keep her safe at all times," Murrell said.

Their children are at the forefront of why they're here and a part of Brothers United.

It's a support system, teaching them life skills.

"The most important thing that fathers learn is that they have a place, they are important in their children's lives and that it is important that they're in their children's lives. But also too, that there is a space for them that is a safe space for them to come and share their fears," said Avis Files, who is the Director of Family and Supportive Services for Pathway Inc. Brothers United.

Files says the program is proven to work.

"Every social ill that happens. We know that when a father is involved, there's less teen pregnancy. We know when a father's involved, less gang violence. We know when a father's involved, less drug activity of the youth," Files said.

In Lucas County, they've served more than 2,000 fathers who have about 6,000 children.

All with the common goal of wanting the best for their babies.

"I want my children to live righteous, honest lives. Very prosperous and respective and prosperous. I really don't care for my children to be gangsters, gang members or tough," said Coleman.

"It has opened my eyes and it has made me realize a lot things about fatherhood. So I'm just beyond blessed to be a part of this program," Murrell said.

During this June Fatherhood week, Brothers United has more events planned for Friday and Saturday.

They're asking you to stop by and learn more about what they do.

You can visit Brothers United here, call 419-279-0798 or visit www.pathwaytoledo.org.