'It takes a good man to raise a good child' | Toledo dads talk fatherhood and the impact on their children

Father Robert Harris said there need to be more programs like R.E.S.T.O.R.E. to help men be better dads.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fathers play such an important role in our lives. But it's not an easy job.

Robert Harris has children from ages 6 to 16 and he says it's been a learning curve.

"You never know how bad a child just wants to see his dad or do good and just get a round of applause from their father," he said.

He admits he's not the perfect dad but says he's tried to be more involved in the lives of his children. He has participated in activities with the R.E.S.T.O.R.E. fatherhood program like a weekend campout for fathers and their kids.

"The program is for everyone whether you're feeling like the perfect dad or you feeling like someone that could step it up," he added.

Harris is a truck driver by trade and makes good money but is often out on the road for extended times. He says the program taught him to always put forth effort and never stop trying with his kids. His kids also let him know through the program that money isn't everything.

"You start feeling good about yourself as a provider," he said, "and my kids let me know that they wanted to spend more time with me."

Nathaniel Brown has been a stepdad, helping raise his stepdaughter since she was 2.

"It's about being stern and disciplined and showing love and care," he said.

He said fathers bring stability and authority in a way that mothers can't. And he believes fathers need to be around more to set that example. Some are already doing it, but not enough.

"It's time for us men to step up as stepfathers and fathers and really guide these kids," he added.

Harris and Brown both agree that not having a dad can push a kid to look elsewhere for that role model. In the streets, that can lead to guns, gangs and violence.

"Mentorship and guidance and boys like to listen to men, you know, so your father is your first hero," Harris said.

"It takes a good man to raise a good child," Brown said.

They agree there's no perfect parent but they say what matters is that you try and take responsibility.