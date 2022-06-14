17-year-old killed in west Toledo shooting Tuesday

The boy died at the hospital after being shot in an alley behind houses on Vermaas Avenue, police say. No suspects are in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager is dead and Toledo's latest homicide is under investigation Tuesday.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in an alley behind houses on Vermaas Avenue in west Toledo, according to Toledo Police Department Lt. Dan Gerken. The boy died at the hospital.

His identity has not yet been released and police are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Gerken said they aren't certain yet whether or not multiple suspects were involved in the boy's death.

If you have any information that may help police, you're encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

