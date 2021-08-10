Greenbelt Place Apartments management says repairs will be made within 30 days

The city of Toledo and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandated certain improvements after the complex failed a nuisance inspection.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video aired Oct. 8, 2021.

Parties involved in making necessary repairs to the Greenbelt Place Apartments say work is on track to be completed within 30 days.

Apartment representatives met this week with city officials, about three weeks after the complex failed a nuisance inspection, according to a release sent to media. All improvements are expected to be made by the end of November, but supply chain bottlenecks could add time to the project.

“We are working right now on making the necessary repairs identified by the city," said Rene Campos, general managing partner of Austin, Texas-based Eureka Holdings, the owner of the complex. "We will communicate with the city’s code enforcement division throughout the process and look forward to stabilizing the property where our residents live."

The management team is also coordinating social services work for residents, including temporary relocation for eligible residents. Management is also working with the Toledo Police Department to improve safety and security.

"Under no circumstances will we allow Greenbelt Place Apartments to deteriorate further, and we thank the mayor and his team for their commitment and guidance in helping us to complete our rehabilitation work as quickly as possible," Campos said.

An inspection of the Greenbelt Place Apartments led to a 72-hour public nuisance order filed by the Toledo Department of Neighborhoods, dated Sept. 22. According to the letter, the conditions of the property at 800 Cherry St. in north Toledo "are an immediate threat to the health, safety or welfare of the public."

The city ordered certain fixes to be made within 30 days based on its inspection from last week.

In eight pages of inspection by the city's code enforcement inspector found that the Greenbelt Place Apartments had the violations of:

Junk, debris, trash and litter on property

Inoperable/unlicensed vehicle(s) including trailers on property

Tires on property

Interior furniture on the exterior of the building

Repairs or replacement needed for: overhangs, brick sidewalks, doors, windows, railings, steps/stairs, siding, gutters/spouts, fencing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is also involved in the process and mandated certain repairs.