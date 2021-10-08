Greenbelt Place Apartments fail HUD inspection, must make improvements

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur said the complex received a 36 out of 100. A score of 80 is passing. The city filed a 72-hour nuisance order against the apartments last week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Cherry Street apartment complex recently given a nuisance order from the city of Toledo failed an inspection conducted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to Councilwoman Vanice Williams, the apartment complex owners were at the site Friday today and spoke with city and state officials. U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) and a representative from Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown's office were also present.

Kaptur said that Greenbelt Place Apartments received a failing grade of 36 out of 100. A score of 80 is passing. Kaptur met Friday with several officials, including Rene Campos, general managing partner of Austin, Texas-based Eureka Holdings, the owner of the complex.

"Eureka Holdings now has a responsibility to bring the complex up to a passing grade of 80 or higher – within a period of time prescribed by HUD – or face serious consequences from the federal government," Kaptur said in a statement.

"From the beginning, our top priority has been to protect the wellbeing of every resident of Greenbelt Place. After significant work from our partners at HUD, the City of Toledo, and Lucas County, we are beginning to see a path forward for the residents and neighbors in north Toledo.

"After listening today to those whose lives have been disrupted, Mr. Campos committed to rectifying the serious documented issues that plague the property, and to partner with us to bring about tangible, systemic improvements to the operation and maintenance of the complex. While there is much work to be done, and a community-wide response will be necessary, we will not stop until every resident is able to live in the comfort and safety they deserve.”

Last week, an inspection of the Greenbelt Place Apartments led to a 72-hour public nuisance order filed by the Toledo Department of Neighborhoods, dated Sept. 22. According to the letter, the conditions of the property at 800 Cherry St. in north Toledo "are an immediate threat to the health, safety or welfare of the public."

Greenbelt Place can appeal the inspection within 45 days. The city ordered certain fixes to be made within 30 days based on its inspection from last week.

In eight pages of inspection by the city's code enforcement inspector found that the Greenbelt Place Apartments had the violations of:

Junk, debris, trash and litter on property

Inoperable/unlicensed vehicle(s) including trailers on property

Tires on property

Interior furniture on the exterior of the building

Repairs or replacement needed for: overhangs, brick sidewalks, doors, windows, railings, steps/stairs, siding, gutters/spouts, fencing