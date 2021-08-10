Health and wellness fair at Greenbelt Place Apartments to feature COVID and flu vaccines, resources and prize giveaways

The resource fair will be on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the apartments and also features prize giveaways, free food and live music.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above shows the Greenbelt Place Apartments shortly after the residence failed a HUD inspection.

In response to recent concerns about the living conditions at the Greenbelt Place Apartments, community leaders are hosting a Resource Fair on Saturday that intends to promote health, safety and well-being to residents and neighbors.

The Resource Fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. will provide free COVID-19 shots, available for children 12 and older and adults, along with incentives for adults receiving their first COVID-19 immunization. Flu shots will also be available for adults.

Information and resources from social services, community development, health, and housing agency representatives will also be available at the event.

There also will be giveaways throughout the event such as flat-screen TVs, cell phones, laptops and gift cards. Free lunch will be provided and attendees can enjoy live music from MIX 95.7.

The community leaders who have come together for this event include: