GoFundMe will honor requests for refunds of donations to Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday, Sir Maejor Page was arrested on charges of wire fraud and money laundering by the FBI. His charges were related to claims of a misappropriation of funds meant to be donations to the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta organization that allegedly were used for personal purchases instead - totaling over $200,000.

Page had utilized GoFundMe to host donation campaigns for BLMGA. After his arrest, GoFundMe pulled all campaigns raising funds for BLMGA.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe, Madeline Purdue, released a statement late Friday in regards to how the fundraising website was handling the situation.

In addition to removing all campaigns for BLMGA, Purdue said that GoFundMe would honor refund requests from anyone who donated to a BLMGA-affiliated campaign.

Donors can make a refund request through GoFundMe's website.

Purdue said that the collective amount of funds raised by campaigns run by Page and BLMGA had reached $13,154 before they were removed from the website.

GoFundMe has banned Page from creating future campaigns.

BLMGA was also removed from the PayPal Giving Fund's database - a database used by GoFundMe that also allows users to contribute directly to charitable organizations through PayPal.

