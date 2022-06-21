Genoa quarry closed as authorities investigate car found in water

Ottawa County Sheriff Levorchick said the vehicle could be connected to a cold case, but no evidence has been found yet.

GENOA, Ohio — A quarry at Veterans Memorial Park in Genoa is closed Tuesday as law enforcement officers investigate a vehicle found in the water.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick said the vehicle's exact location was found with the help of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department's sonar equipment. Sheriff Levorchick said the vehicle could be connected to a cold case, but no evidence has been found yet.

BCI is on the scene with Genoa police. A dive team entered the water around 12:40 p.m.

