Genoa quarry closed as authorities investigate car found in water

Ottawa County Sheriff Levorchick said the vehicle could be connected to a cold case, but no evidence has been found yet.
Credit: WTOL 11
A vehicle was found in the water at a quarry in Genoa on June 21, 2022.

GENOA, Ohio — A quarry at Veterans Memorial Park in Genoa is closed Tuesday as law enforcement officers investigate a vehicle found in the water.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick said the vehicle's exact location was found with the help of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department's sonar equipment. Sheriff Levorchick said the vehicle could be connected to a cold case, but no evidence has been found yet.

BCI is on the scene with Genoa police. A dive team entered the water around 12:40 p.m.

WTOL 11 will bring you the latest on this story as it develops.

