Grenade found in World War II veteran's west Toledo home

The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad took possession of the device and will dispose of it at a later time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A possible live explosive device was found Monday at a veteran's home in west Toledo.

According to a police report, William Bradner discovered a hand grenade while cleaning out his father's house in the 4900 block of Naomi Drive in west Toledo. His father, a World War II veteran, died recently. 

The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded and took possession of the grenade. It was not immediately determined if the grenade was live.

The device will be disposed of at a later time.

