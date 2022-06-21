x
Crime

Woman shot at while at west Toledo 7-Eleven

Christy Stevens' vehicle was hit in the parking lot. No one was injured.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christy Stevens was standing in front of the 7-Eleven Monday evening on Upton Avenue in west Toledo when a shot was fired in her direction, hitting her car in the parking lot, according to a police report.

The shooter is currently unknown, the Toledo Police Department said.

No one was injured and no other objects were struck.

Police collected a shell casing from the scene.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

