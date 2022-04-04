Findlay group launches fundraiser for Bluffton officer's family

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 has received authorization from the Francis family to host the primary fundraiser to support the family.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Supporters have launched a fundraiser to support the family of fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20, which serves all Hancock County law enforcement, has launched the fundraiser online. The money raised will go to his family for funeral services and more.

Francis died in the line of duty March 31. He was struck and killed while attempting to deploy stop sticks on I-75 to stop a car fleeing authorities at high speeds. The three men who were in the vehicle have been captured and face charges in the case.

Francis was a former Findlay officer and active member of the Fort Findlay FOP. The group's fundraiser is the only one authorized by the Francis family.

"This helps make it easier for people who want to donate to the family, who want to support them. Having a centralized location for them to be able to collect those funds. And it helps to cut down, sadly, on the instances of fraud that pop up in situations like this." said Teresa White, development director for the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation

Launched this past Saturday, the fundraiser already had more than 110 contributors in less than three days.

And though most of the money raised will be given to the Francis family as soon as possible, organizers say the campaign will remain active for perpetuity, as the need for the family will continue well beyond officer Francis' funeral.

"So this fits in with our mission very well, to be able to support the family. Dominic's loss is going to be felt forever by his family, and although it is just a financial contribution, we hope that that is something that will bring comfort to the family for years to come," White said.

And as a member of the Findlay FOP Lodge 20, Officer Francis' name will eventually be added to the Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial.

The fundraiser's organizers say his death is hitting everyone in local law enforcement hard.

"Things like this impact all of our officers, all the time. So, if you see a law enforcement officer out, say hello, say thank you, hugs and high fives. They're all hurting, it may not show on the outside, but they'll really appreciate it," White said.