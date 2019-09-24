WAUSEON, Ohio — Fulton County Commissioners discussed Toledo's proposal to create a regional water commission Tuesday morning.

The commissioners did not vote, choosing to push back a final decision until next month.

"The biggest factor is establishing the trust back between all the entities. And you know, making sure that everybody has an equal skin in the game when it's done and that's all we're doing, is looking at that contract and making sure everybody can work together. And everybody's held to the responsibility in that contract," Fulton County Commissioner Jon Rupp said.

