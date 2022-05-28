Former fraternity members await sentencing for hazing charges

Jacob Krinn and Troy Henrickson have been found guilty of misdemeanor hazing after the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz in 2021. They will be sentenced in July.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — On Friday, a jury decided Jacob Krinn and Troy Henrickson were not guilty of the most serious charges they faced in the March 2021 hazing death of Pi Kappa Alpha pledge Stone Foltz at Bowling Green State University.

A charge of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree could have brought with it more than a decade of prison time for the men. The two were found guilty of hazing and failing to comply with underage alcohol laws.

In July 2021, Governor DeWine signed Collin's Law, making hazing a third degree felony. The law went into effect October 7th.

Before DeWine's signature, the investigation into Stone's death was already underway, and Krinn and Henrickson were charged with hazing as misdemeanors.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green State University has been much tougher on hazing in the year following Foltz's death. The university has expelled or suspended four Greek organizations including Pi Kappa Alpha.

Other universities are cracking down on Greek life as well. The University of Toledo lists eight groups as being unrecognized. Four chapters are listed as suspended at Ohio University, and Miami University lists three chapters as being suspended for violations of the code of conduct.

Krinn and Henrickson will be sentenced at different times in July.

Six other members of the fraternity also pled guilty to charges relating to the Foltz case. They are scheduled to be sentenced in June.