Live blog: Stone Foltz BGSU hazing death trial for former fraternity brothers

Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn are on trial in Wood County for their alleged part in the 2021 death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tuesday, May 17

2:30 p.m.: A jury has been selected for the trial of Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday afternoon.

8 a.m.: As jury selection continued Tuesday morning, Bowling Green State University Dean of Students Christopher Bullins and Chief Health and Wellness Officer/ Hazing Prevention Coordinator Ben Batey sent a message to the campus community regarding the beginning of the trial in the hazing death of Stone Foltz:

“Last year, our community was deeply impacted by the tragic death of Stone Foltz. Throughout the past 14 months, we have come together to support one another and move forward as a community built on care.

This week, the criminal trial against two individuals related to Stone’s death begins. Six other individuals have pled guilty to felonies in connection to the events surrounding Stone’s death. The recollections of the events leading up to Stone’s death may be very difficult to hear and could freshly awaken the grief all of us carry.

Above all, during this challenging period, our thoughts continue to be with the Foltz family.

The tragedy of Stone’s death has forever shaped our community. It continues to be on each one of us - every student, faculty, staff and community member – to ensure Stone is never forgotten.

We are proud of the ways our community has continued to step up. You have recognized misconduct and leveraged reporting tools earlier. You have had a greater willingness to forego anonymity and support the investigation process. You have assisted us in holding individuals and organizations accountable, and time and again, you have proven BGSU will be a national leader in eradicating hazing.

Under the University’s Code of Student Conduct and our zero-tolerance Anti-Hazing policy, hazing is never acceptable.

Our actions impact one another, and together, we must support one another, respect one another, and continue to foster a community that cares for each of us.”

Monday, May 16

Jury selection began Monday for two former fraternity brothers accused in the death of the BGSU sophomore could begin with opening statements as early as Tuesday.

Jacob Krinn of Delaware, Ohio, faces seven charges, five of them felonies:

Involuntary manslaughter – 1st degree

Felonious Assault – 2nd degree

Involuntary manslaughter – 3rd degree

Reckless Homicide

Obstructing official business

Hazing

Failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Troy Henricksen of Grove City, Ohio, faces five charges, three of them felonies:

involuntary manslaughter

Reckless Homicide

Tampering with Evidence

Hazing misdemeanors

Failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Both of the former Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members are accused of facilitating Foltz’s death in March 2021.

Six other men charged in Foltz’s death have already taken plea deals

Foltz was a 20-year-old BGSU student. He was attending an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event where new members “littles” received mentors from the older fraternity members. Court documents show those older members gave new members liquor and told them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of his bottle before he was dropped off at his apartment and found unresponsive by his roommate and other friends. They called 911 and tried to save his life, but Foltz ultimately died March 7, 2021.