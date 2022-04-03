Fish Fry Fridays! We hear from a local non-profit about what they're fryin' up

We talk with Gateway Youth Development about how you can support them at tonight's Fish Fry.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sizzling of fish frying on a Friday can only mean that it is the first Friday of Lent.

Several churches and organizations are offering different types of fish and sides for those giving up meat on Fridays during the Lenten Season.

Gateway Youth Development Program is hosting their annual fish fry fundraiser today. It will take place at UAW Local 12 from 11am to 7 PM.



You can enjoy the fish fry event with side dishes. Perch is $10 and $12 for walleye, and it comes with coleslaw hush puppies and spaghetti.



Gateway youth development is a nonprofit youth support group.



They provide a stable place for sharing listening, learning and supporting each other.