Shawn's Irish Tavern gets crafty with classic comfort foods

Try bite-sized Reubens fried in a crispy potato crust, or bread pudding soaked in Jameson whiskey.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — As St. Patrick's Day fast approaches, you may be searching for some traditional Irish grub; Shawn's Irish Tavern nails the classics along with its own unique creations.

For some warmth on a dreary day, Shepherd's pie is a must-have. It's full of slow-cooked beef, simmering in red wine and covered in a heaping portion of mashed potatoes and gooey cheese, which gives you the same feeling as being wrapped in your favorite blanket.

The fried Reuben balls are a fun starter that gets you into the Irish spirit. The crispy potato outer layer is reminiscent of a potato pancake but the corned beef and sauerkraut bring it back together for a bite of the fan-favorite sandwich.

But, as lenten is upon us, I would be remiss to not mention the yellow perch dinners. The perch manages to be extra crispy, but without being weighed down by too-thick layers of breading. You can choose your own sides, but are you really eating a fish fry dinner if you don't get it with fries and slaw?

The fresh-cut fries upgrade the meal. Plus, the coleslaw recipe has been perfected, if you like yours on the creamy side that is. It manages to balance the tiniest hint of sugar with the characteristically tangy taste of a good homemade slaw.

The restaurants are also participating in St. Patrick's Day with Jigg's Dinner. However, it doesn't seem like pre-ordering is an option. Rather, the pubs will be prepping for your patronage the day of.

There are Shawn's Irish Tavern locations in Toledo, Sylvania and Waterville. You can click on each of those locations to visit their Facebook pages and stay up to date on hours, menu items and specials.

For an overview of all locations, check out the Shawn's Irish Tavern website here.

WTOL 11 paid for this meal and no food was received for free in exchange for this write-up.