TOLEDO, Ohio — It's officially fish fry season! The sounds of sizzling oil and the scent of deep-friend goodies are a sure sign that spring is near.

Due to the tradition of Lent, local Catholics must give up eating meat on Fridays. Thankfully, they have plenty of options to snag a plate of some delicious battered fish right here in the 419.

TOLEDO CATHOLIC DIOCESE

With its long list of church's, the Toledo Catholic Diocese has made it easy with a guide all of its own. You can check that out here.

TONY PACKO'S

Tony Packo's is getting in the spirit! The restaurant's lake perch and Guinness-battered cod is back and better than ever. The special is valid now through April 12.

SUSIE'S SKILLET LLC

The family-owned diner in Walbridge is a great option for Lake Erie perch this season. They have perch dinners every Friday along with a huge selection of other daily specials that are tough to beat. The restaurant's fish seems to go quick so snag a table early!

Susie's Skillet is located at 101 S. Main St. in Walbridge.

VFW POST 2984

Situation in Northwood, this VFW holds its fish fries every Friday through Lent. And you'll never leave hungry, because this dinner is all you can eat — what a steal for only $10.

VFW Post 2984 Join us for your Lenten Dinner $10 "All You Can Eat" Fish Fry Fry-Day

Check them out at 102 W. Andrus Rd. in Northwood from 5 - 7:30 p.m.

GESU ROMAN CATHOLIC PARISH

The church is holding its famous fish fries all throughout Lent.

The menu features Alaskan pollock, but is also stocked with other goodies for picky eaters. There's cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, french fries, coleslaw apple sauce and peaches for those who may want to feast on other meatless treats.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. in the Loyola Hall.

For price information and more, click here.

ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

This Oak Harbor church has great options at its fish fries, including a healthier baked fish for those trying to partake in Lent without all that extra oil.

You can try their french fries, seasoned potatoes or macaroni and cheese as a heftier side, or check out the salad bar for a lighter option.

Fish Fry Food event in Oak Harbor, OH by St. Boniface Catholic Church - Oak Harbor, OH on Friday, February 28 2020

These fish fries kick off at 4 p.m.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

This is yet another "all you can eat" fish fry in the 419!

You can order fried or baked Alaskan pollock or grab a slice of Marco's cheese pizza with a number of tasty sides.

There are plenty of desserts to choose from, too, to satisfy that sweet tooth.

These fish fries go all through Lent until April 3, from 5 - 7:30 p.m. Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located at 2255 Central Grove in Toledo.

Carry-out is an option for those on the go.

For more information, click here.

