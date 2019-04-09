Final preparations underway for Black Swamp Arts Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Come Friday, Main Street in downtown Bowling Green will be closed for the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival.

Thousands of people will travel to to the city for three days packed with art and music.

Although it's a big event for the area, it's completely run by volunteers. Each year, they have over 800 volunteers and are always accepting more. Currently, they are at 500 volunteers for 2019.

"It is the only festival of our magnitude and scope — that we've identified — that is entirely operated by community volunteers; no paid staff and our financial support comes largely through community donations," Festival Chair, Bill Donnelly said.

Those interested in volunteering can visit their website here.

Rumor has it, there will be some new features for people to experience this year.

There's been talk about the construction in Bowling Green as well, but Donnelly said that he has been in communication with the city and everything will be ready for the festival.

The event is free and open to the public.

