TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo families grabbed their bikes and glowsticks and headed on over to the glow roll at the Westgate Plaza to raise money for the Ovarian Cancer Connection.

This is the second year for the event that raises money for the local nonprofit, which raises money for local women battling ovarian cancer.

The Glow Roll is a night bike ride through West Toledo and Ottawa Hills.

Participants decorated their bikes so they lighted the roads up as it got dark!

The entire ride was 8 miles long and was open to all ages.

"This is such a fun family event! You come and If you're one of the first 250 people to sign up, there are still some lights left, you get a backpack with some coupons for great restaurants in this area," Kathy Mannon with Ovarian Cancer Connection said.

Families light up the roads in west Toledo and Ottawa Hills to raise money for local nonprofit

