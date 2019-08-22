TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking for local, live entertainment, lots of food and a cultural experience this weekend, the 419 is the place to be. Movies, festivals, even comedy is on our radar and it should be on yours, too. As always, there are so many things to go, see and do in the Toledo area. But, to make it easy, here are our top picks for the August 22-25 weekend.

THURSDAY

HENSVILLE PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Thursday, August 22 | Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Hensville — 406 Washington Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: $25 in advance, $28 day of

Hensville surrounds Fifth Third Field.

WTOL

Singer/Songwriter Michael Franti headlines the Thursday event in downtown Toledo's Hensville. His lyrics fuse the themes of love, community and social consciousness through a distinct mixture of R&B, hip-hop, soul, folk, rock and reggae. He's the real deal, with "Stay Human" topping the charts including, #1 Billboard Independent Album Sales and #1 iTunes Top Albums Singer/Songwriter.

All Hensville Park events, including the concert series, are rain or shine. On the rare occasion a concert is canceled, you can exchange your ticket for a future event. However, no refunds will be given just because of inclement weather.

You can buy tickets online here. For more information, check out the event page on Facebook.

ROAD FILM SERIES

Thursday, August 22 | 7 - 9 p.m.

2445 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43620 | Cost: $5 for members, $7 for non-members, $4 for students and military

Classic cars and classic films go hand in hand. Take a brief step back in time and appreciate both at this week's installment of the Toledo Museum of Art's Road Film Series.

This Thursday, they are screening the hit mystery drama from the early 90s Thelma and Louise (1991, R). Where timid housewife Thelma, played by Geena Davis, joins her friend and headstrong waitress Louise, played by Susan Sarandon on a fishing trip. Their seemingly innocuous weekend turns into a flight from law enforcement after Louise shoots and kills a man who attacks them at a bar. The girls decide to skip town and head to Mexico, but a kindly detective played by Harvey Keitel tries to get the women to turn themselves in before its too late.



This TMA series explores the impact and central role of the car in American culture. Some screenings will be accompanied by short films, previews and even occasional surprises.

After this Thursday, there are only two more installments in the series, on August 31 and September 7.

For more information, click here.

HOME SLICE COMEDY NIGHT

Thursday, August 22 | 8 - 10 p.m.

Home Slice Pizza, 28 South St. Clair Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: FREE

Keith Bergman

Experience the magic of live comedy with performers at all stages in their career. Is a performer not your cup of tea? Just wait five minutes and someone new will taking the stage!

Home Slice Comedy Night features nationally touring comedians alongside performers who may be up there for their first time. See comics new and experienced, local and beyond.

This week, Dan Alten is headlining the show. While he's based out of Louisville, he mostly lives on the road, endlessly touring the country. His style is eccentric and bizarre, giving us all a glimpse into his skewed perspective on the world.

Want to sign up? Message the Home Slice Comedy Night Facebook page to see if spots are left or sign up for a future spot.

To stay up-to-date with the weekly show or even sign up for a spot, check out the Home Slice Comedy Night Facebook page.

*Content may not be suitable for all audiences.

GLASS CITY REGGAE NIGHT WITH LIVE ROOTS

Thursday, August 22 | 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Bronze Boar, 20 S. Huron Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: FREE

Jam out to some reggae Thursday night at Bronze Boar!

FROGtown GlassROOT’s Volume 6 of Thursday Night Throwdown features a reggae party and everyone's invited. Live Roots, the premiere reggae band of the 419 will be throwing it down from 9 p.m. all the way until the wee hours of the morning. The best part is, this party is free!

For more information, check out the event page on Facebook.

FRIDAY

MARTINA MCBRIDE AT PROMENADE PARK

Friday, August 23 | 6:15 p.m.

Promenade Park, 250 Water Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: $15 - $45

KHOU

🎶 This one's for the girls! 🎶 Or anyone who happens to be a fan of country music!

Martina McBride is making her mark on the ProMedica Concert Series this Friday and the weather is shaping up to be PERFECT for the outdoor event.



Tickets are on sale NOW at Ticketmaster.com, The Huntington Center box office or the night of show at the gate if still available.





VIP tickets were $45 dollars, but are already sold out! (Bummer) But, general admission tickets are still available! They are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the gate on the day of the show. Get comfy! Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted for general admission tickets.

No outside food and beverage or coolers allowed. Beer, wine, water, pop and food will be available for purchase.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first act hits the stage at 6:15 p.m.



This event is open to music-lovers of all ages event. Tickets must be purchased children over 2 years old.

Check out the event here!

GERMAN-AMERICAN FESTIVAL

Friday-Sunday, August 23-25 | Friday: 4 p.m. - 1 a.m., Saturday: Noon - 1 a.m., Sunday: Noon - 11 p.m.

Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Road, Oregon, OH 43616 | Cost: Varies

Grab your lederhosen! The German-American fest kicks off this weekend. We hope you go hungry, because the authentic, homemade German cuisine is perfect paired with a boot full of beer. Check out a sneak peek as volunteers prepare their famous German potato salad for the weekend:

In addition to beer, food and live entertainment, the following activities are scheduled:

Steinstossen — Authentic Swiss stone throwing contest

Masskrugstemmen — Bavarian mug lifting contest

Soccer Tournament — Matches between Bavarian Sports Club Teams

M.I. Hummel Contest — Figurine look-alike contest for children ages 2 through 10

Rides — Amusement rides for all ages

Pretzel eating contest — Free to enter, takes places at Hofbräuhalle

Eight dollar GAF shuttle ticket purchase, as well as free parking and shuttle pick-up and drop-off locations are available at these Toledo-area locations:

Ye Olde Cock n Bull 9 N. Huron St.

Bar Louis Levis Commons

El Camino Real 2500 W. Sylvania Avenue

Shawns Irish Tavern Maumee 4400 Heatherdowns

Mayfly Tavern Bar and Grill 4532 N. Summit Street

Bar 145 5305 Monroe Street

Hollywood Casino 1968 Miami Street

For more information on shuttle times, click here.

Ticket prices start at $8 for a day pass, but weekend passes and VIP tickets are also available. For a full list of prices, click here.

To learn more about the 2019 German-American Festival, check out their website.

FILM IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS: "AMERICAN GRAFITTI"

Friday, August 23 | 9:15 - 10:30 p.m.

Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: FREE

In 1973, four years before "Star Wars" fandom took over, George Lucas released "American Graffiti," his nostalgic look at small-town America.

Catch a drive-in style screening at the Toledo Museum of Art in parking lot 3.

The movie starts at 9:15 p.m., but guests are encouraged to walk or ride to the film early to enjoy the "It’s Friday!" concert that begins at 6:30 p.m.

Check out the event on Facebook for more details.

SATURDAY

MARY LOU DAVIS GLOW ROLL

Saturday, August 24 | 6 p.m.

Westgate Shopping Center, 3408 W. Central Avenue | Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for children

The 2019 Mary Lou Davis Memorial Glow Roll is Aug. 24.

Ovarian Cancer Connection

Ride your bike in style Saturday night all while raising money for the Ovarian Cancer Connection of Toledo. Take part in the slow glow roll that starts at Westgate Shopping Center. Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and helmets — which are required — with lights and glowing materials. Awards will be given for the best helmet, best bike and best team theme for children and adults.



Check in starts at 6 p.m., and the Glow Roll will hit the streets at 7:30 p.m.

The enjoyable, 10-mile slow bike ride winds through Ottawa Hills, Hasty Hills and the Westgate area, while bringing awareness to the community about all gynecological cancers.

RELATED: 10-mile Glow Roll bike ride to benefit Toledo Ovarian Cancer Connection

BRING BACK THE '90s PARK JAM

Saturday, August 24 | 7 - 11 p.m.

Uptown Green Park, 1904 Madison Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: FREE

If you love the '90s so much then why don't you marry it? Or, maybe just head out to Madison Avenue.

Saturday night, Lyte N Rod will be bringing out the big screens and will be rocking to '90s music all night long. Bring your A-game, Premiere Screenings LLC is packing a 22-ft. inflatable screen so you can show off your Super Nintendo skills.

There will be food trucks, live music and everything '90s. Miss out on this event? As if!

Find out more here.

ROOFTOP SESSIONS FEATURING THE ACCIDENTALS

Saturday, August 24 | 6:30 - 10 p.m.

Holy Toledo Tavern, 9 North St. Clair Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: $15

Talk about girl power! The Accidentals are a female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio and they will be playing a rooftop show at downtown Toledo's Holy Toledo Tavern this Saturday!

The trio kicked off a busy 2018 with the release of their debut album, Odyssey. They followed the album release with 200 days of touring nationally, 17 festivals, sync placement with Turner Classic Movies, FOX sports and a RAM Trucks BANDvan #tourtough commercial. So yeah, they're the real deal.

They released their latest single, "Heavy Flag," in October 2018 and are currently scoring an indie film, touring, teaching workshops across the country, and releasing new music.

There is limited seating for the “Rooftop Sessions” due to the unique and intimate setting of the shows. Holy Toledo! Rooftop offers a full bar for “Rooftop Sessions” attendees. All tickets are general admission and seating is offered on a first come basis.

The Holy Toledo rooftop opens at 6:30 p.m. for the Rooftop Sessions live concert series.

For more on the show, check out the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY

MUSIC IN THE PARK AT AGNES REYNOLDS JACKSON ARBORETUM

Sunday, August 25 | 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum, 716 W. Delaware Ave., Toledo, OH 43610

Catch some rays and listen to some sweet tunes in the Old West End this Sunday!

The Amelia Airharts take the stage from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Make sure to pack a blanket or a chair so you can get extra comfortable! Go the extra mile and pack your favorite snacks for an enjoyable Sunday afternoon out in the great outdoors.

The Amelia Airharts are a local favorite so get out and give them a listen if you haven't already. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

To learn more about Sunday's concert, click here.

MORE ON GO 419:

RELATED: GAF gets its very own beer!

RELATED: 'They can't stop all of us!' Mud Hens plan Storm Area 5/3 event Aug. 30



















