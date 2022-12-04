OSHP: Fatal I-75 crash under investigation

OSHP troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials suspect alcohol may have been a factor.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol Officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night just after 10 p.m..

30-year-old Ivory Quinn was traveling northbound on I-75 when she lost control of her 2008 Cadillac SRX, crashing. Her vehicle became disabled in the left lane of I-75.

34-year-old Brandy Houghtalling, a resident of Whitehouse, was also driving northbound on I-75 when she struck the disabled Cadillac, which was unoccupied in the left lane. Ms. Houghtalling's vehicle then struck another vehicle being driven by 49-year-old Jamal Holmes, who was also heading northbound.

Mr. Holmes and his three passengers were transported to Wood County Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms. Houghtalling was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials suspect alcohol may have been involved in the accident.

The incident is still under investigation.