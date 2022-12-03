Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

Amrhein was the owner of Grogan's Towne Chrysler and Charlie's Dodge for several years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. Friday morning Bowling Green Police responded to a single vehicle crash on i-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein.

Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off to the left, then crossing into the median and striking a concrete bridge pillar. He was transported to St. Vincent Mary Medical Center by Rossford EMS, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Amrhein graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. He attended Adrian College in Adrian, Mich., and the University of Toledo, but left both before graduating to pursue a career as a salesman.

He started his career at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue. Amrhein became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.

Amrhein then became a Ford dealer in Wauseon before moving to Grogan's Towne Dodge in north Toledo in 1990. He was the owner of Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Maumee for the last several years.

WTOL 11 spoke with Amrhein many times over the years, most recently in January regarding chip shortages for new vehicles.