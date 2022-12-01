x
Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening

No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, Toledo police said.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police.

The cause of the crash, which happened at about 4:30 p.m., is currently unknown.

T-Mobile staff said they expect the store, which faces Glendale and sits in front of a Walmart, to be closed for "probably the entire month."

