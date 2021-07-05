Family of 5 jump out of second floor window to escape south Toledo house fire

Fire crews say two adults and three kids are all in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after jumping from the home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family of five had to jump out of a window on the second floor of their home to escape a house fire Friday morning.

This happened in the 400 block of Spencer around 4:25 a.m. in south Toledo.

Fire crews say two adults and three kids are all in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after jumping from the home.

Fire crews say the mother and father and two boys made it out initially, with the third child still inside. The father got a ladder and went back into the home to save his son.

Crews say there was heavy fire in the lower part of the house. There is heavy fire damage on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause.

Toledo fire PIO Sterling Rahe says this highlights the importance of families having an escape plan in case of a fire.