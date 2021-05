The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the two adults and two children who live inside the home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family was able to escape a house fire in central Toledo early Friday morning.

The fire happened on the 2700 block of Lawrence Ave. around 1 a.m.

The fire started in the attic and spread to the roof, causing significant damage to the second floor and the attic.

The family, two adults and two children, who live inside the home were able to get out of the house safely.