Fall brings an ending to Rossford's 'Stroll the Street,' but leaves lasting memories

ROSSFORD, Ohio — As fall begins to take shape, a longtime summer staple in Rossford is coming to an end.

Wednesday night was the last day for "Stroll the Street," which happens weekly right in the middle of Rossford at Ford Memorial Park.

Some people have been going for years, while others have made it a family tradition. And they say it was much needed after the last year or so.

"We haven't had enough of this, this summer," said Carol Zomkowski. "The band. We're Polka lovers. We're Polka dancers. We love it. We love festivals."

This year's weekly events felt extra special to many after the tradition was cancelled last year because of COVID.

"We were cooped up for so long," said Roxy from Oregon as she giggled. "And it's just nice to be out and it's happy music. Polka music is happy music."

The dancing was popular with many who attended.

"We've danced for the last, oh I'd say 20 years all over the country," Daniel Wozniak said, who was watching the performance with Carol. "And this, this is our heritage."

And this time around, it's more meaningful for families who missed seeing their loved ones.

"And I'm so glad we can be together again because I didn't see these little children for a year in a half," said Jackie Werner, of Rossford. "I mean with COVID."

Werner says she's used every Wednesday as a family gathering.

For others, it was an opportunity to try new things and support one another.

"The communities need it. And it's fun you know. Food trucks and people. You can dance. And we also go to the Perrysburg ones too," Roxy said.

As the fairs and festivals wrap up, folks are left wondering what's next.

"I'm very kinda sad to see that this is gonna be the last one," Werner said. "And I really don't see, get to see these children that often. So this is been tremendous."

And they're already waiting for the warmer weather to return.