Big Lots, other development coming soon to Rossford

There is also a new veterinary hospital being built around the corner on Crossroads Parkway.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — More development is on the way in Rossford.

Mayor Neil MacKinnon tells WTOL 11 a Big Lots will be coming to the former Giant Eagle space on U.S. 20. There are two other tenants that will occupy that space, but they have not yet been announced.

There is no timeline for any grand openings, but MacKinnon said the three tenants will bring the shopping center to full capacity.