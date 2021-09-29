Amazon approaches one year anniversary in Toledo; marks milestone by hiring more than a thousand employees

Kristi Cutshaver, a learning coordinator with Amazon, says she initially planned to temporarily work at the company but has decided to stay and create a career.

We're closing in on a big milestone for a major business in Northwest Ohio: Amazon is hitting a one-year anniversary in Rossford, and six months in Toledo.

The online retail giant is marking it by hiring in more than a thousand new employees right now.

The company says it needs the help; plus there are opportunities and it's a chance to help make your deliveries quicker.

"Originally I actually started my career with Amazon because I thought it would be kind of like a temporary thing while I was going to school for nursing," said Kristi Cutshaver, a learning coordinator with Amazon.

Cutshaver started working at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford when it first opened up in November last year.

Now almost a year later, the company is thriving and seeing growth in its employees.

"I think for me at this level I'm in, is just seeing the impact that we can make as a company and as a manager to our associates throughout every process that we have," said Christian Larkin, station manager at Amazon's Toledo Delivery Station.

And the ability the company has to change some of its employees' lives.

"Once I started working at Amazon, in my first week I was actually asked to become like a Learning Ambassador. So I took that opportunity. I ended up starting to train new groups of new hires that were coming into the building," said Cutshaver.

A few promotions later, and Cutshaver called it quits on nursing school.

Instead, she found fulfillment in a career with Amazon, and now the company is looking for more than one thousand new hires to start work with a starting pay is $15.50 an hour.

The company offers sign-on bonuses and benefits starting on day one.

"Earlier this month, we announced free college tuition available for all of our hourly associates. Anyone who's been with the company longer than 90 days has access to free college tuition. That includes all fees, books, you name it," said Jessica Pawl, the spokesperson for Amazon.

Cutshaver says the opportunities have changed her life in a way she never thought possible.

"Definitely encourage anyone who is looking for a company that provides career advancement and growth opportunity. Cause I know in my past that was something that I had struggled with before in maybe some of my other positions that I had," said Cutshaver.

She says Amazon noticed her hard work, recognizes it and is rewarding her for it.

The Amazon spokesperson says the company's location means faster delivery of the products you order and more convenient offerings.