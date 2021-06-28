Is your pet scared of fireworks? Here are some ways to help

Certain pets benefit from over-the-counter supplements and others need prescription-strength products.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the Fourth of July approaches, more loud booms are likely to be going off in your neighborhood, which may cause anxiety for your pets.

"It really depends on the veterinarian and how they respond and what upsets them about it. So is it the loud noises, is it crowds, do they run and hide and get scared, do they try and run?" Dr. Michelle Billings with Perrysburg Animal Hospital said.

Certain pets benefit from over-the-counter supplements and others need prescription-strength products. One thing Dr. Billings suggested, is to stay away from is Benadryl, as it does not help with loud noise anxiety. For new pet owners, who might not be sure how their pet will react, contact your vet ahead of time to prepare.

"It's an individual thing, so you know especially if you start looking at the problem now it gives you time to see what works best," Billings said.

While Ohio vets cannot officially recommend CBD products for dogs, many owners find it does help calm their dogs. Every year, the Toledo Hemp Center gives away free CBD treats to pet owners who may be concerned about the holiday weekend.

"It's literally the busiest day of the year. We're still seeing a high number of neighborhood fireworks which is causing a lot of dogs to have firework anxiety," owner Kevin Spitler said.