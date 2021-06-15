x
Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Where and when you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

Celebrations of Independence Day will take place across our area over the holiday weekend. Here's a running list of when and where to get in on the fun!

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — After many communities canceled fireworks due to COVID-19 health orders during 2020, celebrations are resuming across our area.

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the Fourth of July weekend (or shortly before,) here is a list of activities to have some summer fun after a year off!

This list will be updated as we receive more information from communities on their plans for celebrations, so check back often!

JUNE 26

HOLGATE

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

JULY 2

DEFIANCE

TOLEDO

WAUSEON

JULY 3

BOWLING GREEN

FREMONT

OAK HARBOR

SYLVANIA

  • 7-11 p.m. "Star Spangled Celebration" at Centennial Terrace
    • 5773 Centennial Rd.
    • Fireworks show and party

WOODVILLE

JULY 4

DELPHOS

  • 10 p.m. at Delphos Stadium Park
    • 14th Annual July 4th Celebration hosted by Delphos Kiwanis on July 3-4
    • Live music, raffles, rides, giveaways, craft show, food and more

LAKESIDE

TIFFIN

  • 10 p.m. at Hedges-Boyer Park
    • Swimming and pool games, 1-7 p.m.
    • Live music from Jake Heil and Bigfoot's Brother, 6-10 p.m.
    • Food vendors set up at the park all day

SANDUSKY

  • Light Up the Point
  • Cedar Point's Independence Day celebration
    • Fireworks, pie-eating contests and more
    • VIP tickets on sale soon

VAN WERT


OTHER EVENTS

JULY 4

PEMBERVILLE

PERRYSBURG

