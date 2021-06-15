Where and when you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — After many communities canceled fireworks due to COVID-19 health orders during 2020, celebrations are resuming across our area.
If you're looking to get out and enjoy the Fourth of July weekend (or shortly before,) here is a list of activities to have some summer fun after a year off!
This list will be updated as we receive more information from communities on their plans for celebrations, so check back often!
JUNE 26
HOLGATE
- Dark at Holgate Old School Park
- Food trucks and other activities in the community beginning at 9 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
- 10 p.m. at Homecoming Park
- Park opens at 5 p.m.
- Several food vendors and activities
JULY 2
DEFIANCE
- Dusk over the Maumee and Auglaize rivers
- Kingsbury Park opens at 2 p.m.
- Carnival rides and food
TOLEDO
- Mud Hens postgame fireworks show
- More events throughout the weekend
- Downtown over the Maumee River
- Hosted by City of Toledo
WAUSEON
- 10 p.m. at Biddle Park
- Food vendors from 5 to 10 p.m.
JULY 3
BOWLING GREEN
- 9:45 p.m. at Wood County Fairgrounds
- Parking behind fairgrounds off Brim Road, overflow parking across from fairgrounds on Poe Road
FREMONT
- Dusk at Terra State Community College
- Parking lot opens at 7 p.m.
- Car show from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Fremont
OAK HARBOR
- Dusk at Mill Street Riverfront
- Food, music and other activities
- Bring your own chairs, there will not be bleachers
SYLVANIA
- 7-11 p.m. "Star Spangled Celebration" at Centennial Terrace
- 5773 Centennial Rd.
- Fireworks show and party
WOODVILLE
- 10 p.m. at Trail Marker Park
- Parade at noon on July 3
- Races, car show, rides, attractions and more from July 1-3
- See Woodville's 78th Fourth of July Celebration website for more details
JULY 4
DELPHOS
- 10 p.m. at Delphos Stadium Park
- 14th Annual July 4th Celebration hosted by Delphos Kiwanis on July 3-4
- Live music, raffles, rides, giveaways, craft show, food and more
LAKESIDE
- 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. at lakefront
- Guests encouraged to spread out along entire lakefront for social distancing
- Dock will close at 7:30 p.m.
TIFFIN
- 10 p.m. at Hedges-Boyer Park
- Swimming and pool games, 1-7 p.m.
- Live music from Jake Heil and Bigfoot's Brother, 6-10 p.m.
- Food vendors set up at the park all day
SANDUSKY
- Light Up the Point
- Cedar Point's Independence Day celebration
- Fireworks, pie-eating contests and more
- VIP tickets on sale soon
VAN WERT
- 10 p.m. at Van Wert High School
- Parking available in the high school parking lot
OTHER EVENTS
JULY 4
PEMBERVILLE
- Memorial Park from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Pool will be open with free admission
- Free live music, games and more
PERRYSBURG
- Levis Commons at 5 p.m.
- Patriotic Pops concert featuring the Perrysburg Symphony
- Free to the public; tickets must be reserved in advance at this link