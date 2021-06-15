Where and when you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

Celebrations of Independence Day will take place across our area over the holiday weekend. Here's a running list of when and where to get in on the fun!

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — After many communities canceled fireworks due to COVID-19 health orders during 2020, celebrations are resuming across our area.

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the Fourth of July weekend (or shortly before,) here is a list of activities to have some summer fun after a year off!

This list will be updated as we receive more information from communities on their plans for celebrations, so check back often!

JUNE 26

HOLGATE

Dark at Holgate Old School Park Food trucks and other activities in the community beginning at 9 a.m.



SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

10 p.m. at Homecoming Park Park opens at 5 p.m. Several food vendors and activities



JULY 2

DEFIANCE

Dusk over the Maumee and Auglaize rivers Kingsbury Park opens at 2 p.m. Carnival rides and food



TOLEDO

Mud Hens postgame fireworks show More events throughout the weekend

Downtown over the Maumee River Hosted by City of Toledo



WAUSEON

10 p.m. at Biddle Park Food vendors from 5 to 10 p.m.



JULY 3

BOWLING GREEN

9:45 p.m. at Wood County Fairgrounds Parking behind fairgrounds off Brim Road, overflow parking across from fairgrounds on Poe Road



FREMONT

Dusk at Terra State Community College Parking lot opens at 7 p.m. Car show from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Fremont



OAK HARBOR

Dusk at Mill Street Riverfront Food, music and other activities Bring your own chairs, there will not be bleachers



SYLVANIA

7-11 p.m. "Star Spangled Celebration" at Centennial Terrace 5773 Centennial Rd. Fireworks show and party



WOODVILLE

10 p.m. at Trail Marker Park Parade at noon on July 3 Races, car show, rides, attractions and more from July 1-3 See Woodville's 78th Fourth of July Celebration website for more details



JULY 4

DELPHOS

10 p.m. at Delphos Stadium Park 14th Annual July 4th Celebration hosted by Delphos Kiwanis on July 3-4 Live music, raffles, rides, giveaways, craft show, food and more



LAKESIDE

9:30 to 10:30 p.m. at lakefront Guests encouraged to spread out along entire lakefront for social distancing Dock will close at 7:30 p.m.



TIFFIN

10 p.m. at Hedges-Boyer Park Swimming and pool games, 1-7 p.m. Live music from Jake Heil and Bigfoot's Brother, 6-10 p.m. Food vendors set up at the park all day



SANDUSKY

Light Up the Point

Cedar Point's Independence Day celebration Fireworks, pie-eating contests and more VIP tickets on sale soon



VAN WERT

10 p.m. at Van Wert High School Parking available in the high school parking lot







OTHER EVENTS

JULY 4

PEMBERVILLE

Memorial Park from 1 to 5 p.m. Pool will be open with free admission Free live music, games and more



PERRYSBURG

Levis Commons at 5 p.m. Patriotic Pops concert featuring the Perrysburg Symphony Free to the public; tickets must be reserved in advance at this link

