An earth-friendly way to get rid of your electronics

BGSU and AIM Ecycling are recycling your old electronics this Saturday at the University’s campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — This Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. you can stop by Bowling Green State University and dispose of your old electronics.

BGSU Sustainability has partnered with AIM Ecycling to help dispose of unwanted batteries, electronics and printers in an earth-friendly way.



If you’re not familiar with AIM Ecycling they provide electronic recycling services to businesses, educational institutes and communities.

Electronic recycling is a great way to create less pollution and use less energy. It reduces the production cost of goods since it avoids having to manufacture components of electronics from scratch.

Of course, it also helps keep the environment clean and saves space in landfills. Recycling electronics prevents environmental pollution caused by toxins released from throwing devices away in landfills.



AIM Ecycling is the only R2 certified electronic recycler here in Northwest Ohio and on top of that they also specialize in secure data removal.



The event will take place Saturday in Lot 10 (north side of Slater Family Ice Arena) on BGSU’s campus.

Old tube TVs will not be accepted.

If you miss this event you can always drop off your electronics at AIM Ecycling located in West Toledo or go to one of these upcoming events:

April 23 at the Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

at Robinson Elementary, 1075 Horace St. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 7 at Detwiler Park, 4001 North Summit St. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.